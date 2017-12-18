Recipe: New Mexico Hatch Green Chile Chicken Posole

New Mexico Hatch Green Chile Chicken Posole
Ingredients
Directions
New Mexico Hatch Green Chile Chicken Posole Ingredients 1 2lbs pkg. BUENO® Posole 4 14oz cans chicken broth 4 quarts water 4 cups cooked shredded chicken meat 1 13oz BUENO® Hatch Autumn Roast® Green Chile 1 large onion ¼ cup butter unsalted pinch BUENO® Oregano 2 Tbsp. flour 2 tsp. flour 2 tsp. salt 1 tsp. BUENO® Ground Cumin
