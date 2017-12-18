Recipe: New Mexico Hatch Green Chile Chicken Posole - Tucson News Now

Recipe: New Mexico Hatch Green Chile Chicken Posole

New Mexico Hatch Green Chile Chicken Posole

Ingredients

Directions 

  1. Using a Dutch oven or heavy pot, add 2 quarts water, salt, chicken broth and posole.
  2. Heat on medium-high and cook posole for 45-60 minutes minutes until tender.
  3. In separate saucepan, melt butter and sauté onions with flour for 5-10 minutes until golden brown.
  4. Transfer sautéed onions and browned flour to posole and stir.
  5. Add remaining water, green chile, chicken, cumin and bay and oregano.
  6. Simmer entire mixture until slightly thickened, for at least 30-35 minutes.
  7. Garnish with fresh parsley and enjoy.

    New Mexico Hatch Green Chile Chicken Posole Ingredients 1 2lbs pkg. BUENO® Posole 4 14oz cans chicken broth 4 quarts water 4 cups cooked shredded chicken meat 1 13oz BUENO® Hatch Autumn Roast® Green Chile 1 large onion ¼ cup butter unsalted pinch BUENO® Oregano 2 Tbsp. flour 2 tsp. flour 2 tsp. salt 1 tsp. BUENO® Ground Cumin pin...

