What's For Lunch: The Dutch Eatery: Dutch ‘Oliebollen’ - Tucson News Now

What's For Lunch: The Dutch Eatery: Dutch ‘Oliebollen’

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Dutch ‘Oliebollen’

Ingredients

500 gram Flour

25 gram yeast

500 ml Milk, warm

180 gr Raisins

  1. Break up the compressed yeast, and stir into the warm milk. Let stand for a few minutes to dissolve. Sift the flour and salt into a large bowl. Stir the yeast mixture into the flour and mix into a smooth batter. Stir in the raisins. Cover the bowl, and leave the batter in a warm place to rise until double in size. This will take about 1 hour.
  2. Heat the oil in a deep-fryer, or heavy deep pan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Use ice cream spoon to shape scoops of dough into balls, and drop them carefully into the hot oil.
  3. Fry the balls until golden brown, about 6-8 minutes. The Oliebollen should be soft and not greasy. If the oil is not hot enough, the outside will be tough and the insides greasy. Drain finished doughnuts on paper towels and dust with confectioner's sugar. Serve them piled on a dish with more confectioner's sugar dusted over them. Eat them hot if possible.

Eet Smakelijk!

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Teen suspect offered plea deal in fatal shooting

    Teen suspect offered plea deal in fatal shooting

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:24 AM EST2017-12-19 16:24:57 GMT
    Anthony Maldonado (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Anthony Maldonado (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year may have reached a plea deal in the case.

    The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year may have reached a plea deal in the case.

  • FOX11 teams up with Fry’s for holiday food drive

    FOX11 teams up with Fry’s for holiday food drive

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:02 AM EST2017-12-19 16:02:03 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    FOX11 News has teamed up with Fry’s grocery stores for the annual Meals Matter Food Drive. The local campaign benefits the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. It runs until the end of December. Here is how you can support: - Pick up a few extra non-perishable food items while you are doing your holiday shopping and dropping them in the bins at the front of the store. - Donate by using the $1 & $5 scan cards located at all the registers....

    FOX11 News has teamed up with Fry’s grocery stores for the annual Meals Matter Food Drive. The local campaign benefits the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. It runs until the end of December. Here is how you can support - Pick up a few extra non-perishable food items while you are doing your ho

  • 2700 bikes checked out since Tucson's bike share launch a month ago

    2700 bikes checked out since Tucson's bike share launch a month ago

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 9:44 AM EST2017-12-19 14:44:33 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Tuesdays are a chance for Tucsonans to check out the city’s new bike share program. Tugo offers Free ride Tuesday in December, sponsored by Caterpillar. Priscilla Teran, general manager of Tucson Bike Share, said it is an initiative that is increasing ridership. Teran said since Tugo launched about a month ago, more than 2,700 bikes have been checked out. She said at the beginning, half of riders were members and the other half being one time ...

    Tuesdays are a chance for Tucsonans to check out the city’s new bike share program. Tugo offers Free ride Tuesday in December, sponsored by Caterpillar. Priscilla Teran, general manager of Tucson Bike Share, said it is an initiative that is increasing ridership. Teran said since Tugo

    •   
Powered by Frankly