'Malnourished and ill' bear euthanized on northeast side

A bear was euthanized on the northeast side of Tucson this weekend, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

AZGFD said the "very old, malnourished and ill bear" was located in the 7700 block of East Park View Drive Saturday, Dec. 16.

Officials said the bear was at least 16 years old had blunted teeth, lesions and possible vision problems.

"(The bear was) unlikely to have survived much longer, let alone through winter," AZGFD said in a tweet.

The news comes a few days after a bear was spotted in the Bear Canyon, Tanque Verde area.

The first sighting was reported on Tuesday, Dec. 12 around 3:30 p.m. near Snyder and Soldier Trail Road, with the most recent sighting taking place on Thursday around 9 a.m. near Tanque Verde and Bear Canyon Road.

According to AZGFD that bear appeared thin with a lighter patch of fur on its back.

Officials have not said if the bear killed Saturday is the same one spotted earlier in the week.

