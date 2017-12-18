Crash closes Columbus at Ft. Lowell

There is no word on how long the area will be closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to use an alternate route if possible.
AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services for Christmas, New Year's Eve. Here's how it works.
Those traveling on Interstate-19 should be aware of an upcoming closure on Friday night, Dec. 15, for a bridge deck pour. The closure is expected to last through midday Saturday, Dec. 16.
A crash involving two vehicles, including a State Trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety has closed northbound Interstate 19 at the Ajo Way off ramp.
The $20 million for the initial year will come from a hike in property taxes. Most of the money will be used to preserve roads rather than replace them, stretching the dollars available. That has angered many residents in Green Valley, who say the roads need fixing and replacing, not a seal coat, which some compare to just painting the road.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.
Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.
The Christmas season just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to one Major League Baseball player.
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.
Sherra Wright, the woman charged with killing ex-husband Lorenzen Wright, faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.
Authorities confirmed Monday they are searching for two pit bulls on the loose in Butler County after the dogs killed two mini-horses and an adult horse last week.
Tylon Pittman, of Byram, was watching a video on his smartphone and didn’t like what he saw, so he decided to call 911. A police officer responded to the call and showed up to the Pittman family home to assure Tylon that the Grinch would not ruin his Christmas.
