Crash closes Columbus at Ft. Lowell

A crash has closed Columbus at Ft. Lowell, according to the Tucson Police Department.

There is no word on how long the area will be closed and no further details have been released.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to use an alternate route if possible.

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.