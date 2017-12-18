Teen suspect offered plea deal in fatal shooting

The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year has been offered a plea deal.

A Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman confirmed Anthony Diego Maldonado, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, has had a deal offered to him.

Maldonado's next court date is 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19.

Maldonado, who is being held on a $1 million bond, allegedly shot two people in a camper trailer parked near the intersection of Thornydale and Orange Grove.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office said Maldonado shot Jaisaac Sloan, 21, and Austin Bruckshaw, 20. Sloan was pronounced dead at the scene while Bruckshaw suffered serious injuries.

Sloan was a well-known motocross rider and his grandmother said he did not live in Tucson and was visiting at the time of the shooting.

