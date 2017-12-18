Teen suspect offered plea deal in fatal shooting - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Teen suspect offered plea deal in fatal shooting

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Anthony Maldonado (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Anthony Maldonado (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Jaisaac Sloan (Source: Janet Maria Goddard Ortiz) Jaisaac Sloan (Source: Janet Maria Goddard Ortiz)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year has been offered a plea deal.

A Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman confirmed Anthony Diego Maldonado, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, has had a deal offered to him.

Maldonado's next court date is 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19.

READ MORE: Teen arrested in connection with deadly shooting I Victim in fatal northwest side shooting was an up and coming motocross rider

Maldonado, who is being held on a $1 million bond, allegedly shot two people in a camper trailer parked near the intersection of Thornydale and Orange Grove.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office said Maldonado shot Jaisaac Sloan, 21, and Austin Bruckshaw, 20. Sloan was pronounced dead at the scene while Bruckshaw suffered serious injuries.

Sloan was a well-known motocross rider and his grandmother said he did not live in Tucson and was visiting at the time of the shooting.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Police arrest Buckeye mom in shooting death of 2-year-old son

    UPDATE: Police arrest Buckeye mom in shooting death of 2-year-old son

    Sunday, December 17 2017 6:54 PM EST2017-12-17 23:54:21 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:28 AM EST2017-12-19 16:28:07 GMT
    Alyssa Pettibone. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Buckeye PD)Alyssa Pettibone. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Buckeye PD)

    Investigators say they have arrested mother of a toddler who was shot and killed last week. She was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.

    Investigators say they have arrested mother of a toddler who was shot and killed last week. She was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.

  • BREAKING

    Teen suspect offered plea deal in fatal shooting

    Teen suspect offered plea deal in fatal shooting

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:24 AM EST2017-12-19 16:24:57 GMT
    Anthony Maldonado (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Anthony Maldonado (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year may have reached a plea deal in the case.

    The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year may have reached a plea deal in the case.

  • Man facing charges after stealing car with a toddler inside

    Man facing charges after stealing car with a toddler inside

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:16 AM EST2017-12-19 05:16:08 GMT
    Anthony Gracia (Source: Tucson Police Department)Anthony Gracia (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    A two-year-old is safe Monday night after going for a ride in a stolen vehicle that happened to be his mother's car.  According to the Tucson Police Department the incident began around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 when a mother was putting her toddler into her car at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Kolb Road.   

    A two-year-old is safe Monday night after going for a ride in a stolen vehicle that happened to be his mother's car.  According to the Tucson Police Department the incident began around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 when a mother was putting her toddler into her car at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Kolb Road.   

    •   
Powered by Frankly