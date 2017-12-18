Teen suspect offered plea deal in fatal shooting

Investigators say they have arrested mother of a toddler who was shot and killed last week. She was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.
The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year may have reached a plea deal in the case.
A two-year-old is safe Monday night after going for a ride in a stolen vehicle that happened to be his mother's car. According to the Tucson Police Department the incident began around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 when a mother was putting her toddler into her car at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Kolb Road.
Results from a previously untested sex assault kit from 2005 have led to the indictment of a now 28-year-old man in connection with a string crimes committed over a four-year period.
Police started the search for Christine Mustafa in late October but after nine weeks, police said they hadn't been able to get through the entire area where they think her body might be.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.
Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.
The Christmas season just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to one Major League Baseball player.
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.
Sherra Wright, the woman charged with killing ex-husband Lorenzen Wright, faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.
Authorities confirmed Monday they are searching for two pit bulls on the loose in Butler County after the dogs killed two mini-horses and an adult horse last week.
Tylon Pittman, of Byram, was watching a video on his smartphone and didn’t like what he saw, so he decided to call 911. A police officer responded to the call and showed up to the Pittman family home to assure Tylon that the Grinch would not ruin his Christmas.
