Banner UMC and AZ Cancer Center host blood drives

Looking to do something good to end the year and begin the new? Try donating blood. Banner University Medical Center is partnering with the American Red Cross and Arizona Cancer Center to host a series of community blood drives in December and early January.



“As the only Level I trauma center in Southern Arizona, our medical center depends upon lifesaving blood products for trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions,” said Cassandra Peel, senior manager, Volunteer Resources/Retail, Banner University Medical Center, in a recent release. “Giving a lifesaving gift of blood is a direct way to help improve the lives of patients and their families.”



These blood drives come at a crucial time of year for the Red Cross, as donations tend to decline during December, especially around the holidays. However, donations are a year-round necessity to respond to everyday patient emergencies. It’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives during an emergency.

Donated blood is also essential for cancer treatments, childbirth complications and other crucial surgeries.



Banner University Medical Center Tucson Campus (1501 N. Campbell Ave.) sponsor code BannerUMC:

Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Banner University Medical Center South Campus (2800 E. Ajo Way) sponsor code: BannerUMCSouth:

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Arizona Cancer Center (3838 N. Campbell Ave.) sponsor code azcc:

Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give blood Dec. 21, 2017, through Jan. 7, 2018, will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.



To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

How to donate blood:

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

