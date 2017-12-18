Several head up Mount Lemmon for first big snow of the season - Tucson News Now

Several head up Mount Lemmon for first big snow of the season

Snow on Mt. Lemmon (Source: Tucson News Now) Snow on Mt. Lemmon (Source: Tucson News Now)
MT. LEMMON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It's no secret to locals.  When you need to beat the heat or want to get a taste of winter, you head up the mountain for a little change in environment.

Alita Lopez, who was enjoying the snow explained, "We get to live 45 minutes away from a winter wonderland and not have to deal with it on a daily basis in our regular working lives."

A flurry of people took over Mount Lemmon on Monday. Some took the day off of work or school to make it happen. .

"It's almost like you're in a different state," said Parker Kahn, visiting Tucson for the holidays.

A little winter fun brought Kahn out to enjoy a snowball fight with friends, while in town from Corpus Christi.

"For me, living here all my life - it's kind of weird being by water now," Kahn described. 

But of course all the winter fun comes with some safety measures. With low visibility, be wary of people driving up the mountain. 

Snowflakes also mean big business for places like the Cookie Cabin.

"Snow really helps us out because it brings in customers. Everyone wants to play in the snow," said Sergio Rodriguez Gaxiola, a baker at the Cookie Cabin.

Other businesses are also busy preparing for the upcoming winter. 

Ski Valley ski lifts are operating, but you'll have to wait a little longer to actually shred some powder. 

