Marana Cares Mobile providing free meals over winter break

Marana Unified School District is offering their Marana Cares Mobile service during winter break, which will be Tuesday – Friday: December 26 - 29 and January 2 - 5, at select locations.

"Marana Cares Mobile allows us to give more back to our community by doing what is the very best for children. Nutrition and health are critical to a child's ability to learn and be successful," said Dr. Doug Wilson, Marana district superintendent, in a recent news release. "This service allows us to meet those needs during times when students are not at school so they are better prepared to return to school ready to learn."

Marana Cares Mobile winter break schedule: Tuesday – Friday: Dec. 26 - 29 and Jan. 2 – 5

11 a.m. to noon - Sandario Road and Anthony Road (southeast corner next to the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church)

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. - 6560 W. El Tiro Road (at the Marana Domestic Water Improvement District).

Marana Cares Mobile is made possible through private donation, corporate sponsorships, charitable foundations and the USDA Summer Food Service Program*. *Summer months only. Marana Cares Mobile operates during school breaks and summer months. Since its inception in the winter of 2015, Marana Cares Mobile has served 4800 meals.

To learn more about donations/sponsorship, please contact 520-682-4774. https://www.maranausd.org/mcm

