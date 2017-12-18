Final: Arizona 83, NDSU 53

Allonzo Trier injures knee in 30 point win.
Arizona (7-3) will look to extend its current four game winning streak when the No. 23 ranked Wildcats visit New Mexico (3-7) in Albuquerque on Saturday.
The Pecos League team shared the announcement earlier in the month of December and Commissioner Andrew Dunn made it official at an event Friday, December 15 in Tucson.
Nikita Kucherov scored to remain tied for the NHL goals lead and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night for their season-high sixth straight victory.
