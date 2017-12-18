Man facing charges after stealing car with a toddler inside - Tucson News Now

Man facing charges after stealing car with a toddler inside

By Tucson News Now Staff
Anthony Gracia (Source: Tucson Police Department) Anthony Gracia (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A two-year-old is safe Monday night after going for a ride in a stolen vehicle that happened to be his mother's car. 

According to the Tucson Police Department the incident began around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 when a mother was putting her toddler into her car at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Kolb Road.  

The mother put her toddler in the car and then realized she had left her laptop inside. She left her toddler in the car and went back inside to get the computer. She got back outside in time to see her vehicle driving away with the 2-year-old still inside.  She immediately called 911 and eight minutes later TPD received a call that the vehicle has been spotted near Wilmot, according to TPD. 

A short pursuit took place. The driver of the stolen vehicle stopped, got out of the car, and fled the scene. Officers checked the vehicle, but the toddler was not inside. The neighborhood was shutdown as officers searched for the child. 

About 20 minutes after the original call came in, TPD received a call about a child found wandering the street unsupervised near 22nd Street.  According to TPD a person grabbed the child as police responded to the scene.  A short time later the toddler was reunited with its mother.  

Around this time a 911 call came in to TPD about a man hiding on a roof, police arrived at the residence and took the man into custody.  

The man, identified as 20-year-old Anthony Gracia has been booked into the Pima County Jail and now faces the following charges: one count kidnapping, one count child abuse, one count auto theft and one count third degree burglary. 

