Sierra Vista to host SonoraFest 2018

The City of Sierra Vista is partnering with the Sierra Vista Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to host SonoraFest 2018, to be held inside The Mall at Sierra Vista on June 16 and 17.

Representatives from the City, the Sierra Vista and Tucson Hispanic chambers of commerce, the Mexican Consulate, and The Mall at Sierra Vista met in Sierra Vista on Wednesday to begin planning the event, which will showcase businesses, artisans, and culture from Sonora, Mexico.

“This international event underscores the City’s positive relationship with our neighbors to the south,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller says. “Sierra Vista has a long history of cultural and economic outreach to Mexico, and we’re proud to be able to host SonoraFest 2018.”

The inaugural 2017 event was held in Bisbee over Memorial Day weekend. While the 2017 event was a hit, the dates were packed with activities around the region and divided the interest of visitors, vendors, and locals alike. Still in the planning phases, organizers are building upon the success of last year’s event to ensure a win with new dates and in the new location.

“We moved the dates for SonoraFest to mid-June to prevent conflicts with other regional events,” says Dan Valle, international director for the Sierra Vista Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “The Mall at Sierra Vista stepped in to provide an indoor, climate-controlled venue so SonoraFest won’t be dependent on favorable weather.”

“SonoraFest has the full support of the State of Sonora and the Consul’s office,” says Jorge Ernesto Espejel Montes, the consul of Mexico, Douglas. “We are thrilled with the enthusiastic response from our partners in Sierra Vista. I anticipate that the 2018 SonoraFest will surpass the success of the 2017, inaugural event. We look forward to many more opportunities to share the culture of both Mexico and Arizona throughout this international megaregion.”

