Generous donations help boost Humane Society of Southern AZ in holiday challenge

The generosity of the public with their donations is responsible for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona's #8 ranking in the international Newman's Own Foundation $500k Holiday Challenge.
Staffers and animals at the Pima Animal Care Center began transitioning to their new 60,000-square-foot facility Thursday, Dec. 14.
Pretty soon the Pima Animal Care Center will have a new home, by December 26, all staff and animals will start the new year in a new home.
Anyone who suspects their pet may have had contact with the dead skunk or visited Jesse Owens Park on Dec. 9 should consult their veterinarian.
Cuteness overload on today's Tuesday's Tail. Roxie and puppies, Thelma and Louise are looking for homes.
