Generous donations help boost Humane Society of Southern AZ in h - Tucson News Now

Generous donations help boost Humane Society of Southern AZ in holiday challenge

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Humane Society of Southern Arizona) (Source: Humane Society of Southern Arizona)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The generosity of the public with their donations is responsible for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona's #8 ranking in the international Newman's Own Foundation $500k Holiday Challenge. 

According to an HSSA news release, the contest will run until Jan. 3, with the top 10 organizations (one of which is HSSA) taking home cash prizes to support their missions. 

Newman's Own Foundation $500k Holiday Challenge, a fundraising competition on CrowdRise, the largest crowdfunding platform for good. Newman's Own Foundation $500k Holiday Challenge is a friendly fundraising campaign for eligible US-based 501(c)3 charities. 

Participating organizations are competing for $500,000 in prize money. The Humane Society of Southern Arizona has joined the challenge on CrowdRise in hopes of raising money to support the care of homeless pets in Southern Arizona.

All the money raised by HSSA, including any additional cash prizes they win in the challenge, will go directly toward caring for pets in need in the community. 

     Interested in donating to HSSA’s Newman's Own Holiday fundraiser, visit www.hssaz.org/TopTen,  the donation is tax deductible.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • PetsPet ConnectionMore>>

  • Generous donations help boost Humane Society of Southern AZ in holiday challenge

    Generous donations help boost Humane Society of Southern AZ in holiday challenge

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:08 AM EST2017-12-19 05:08:49 GMT
    (Source: Humane Society of Southern Arizona)(Source: Humane Society of Southern Arizona)

    The generosity of the public with their donations is responsible for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona's #8 ranking in the international Newman's Own Foundation $500k Holiday Challenge.

    The generosity of the public with their donations is responsible for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona's #8 ranking in the international Newman's Own Foundation $500k Holiday Challenge.

  • PACC transitions to brand new building

    PACC transitions to brand new building

    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:49 AM EST2017-12-14 15:49:24 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Staffers and animals at the Pima Animal Care Center began transitioning to their new 60,000-square-foot facility Thursday, Dec. 14.

    Staffers and animals at the Pima Animal Care Center began transitioning to their new 60,000-square-foot facility Thursday, Dec. 14.

  • PACC to begin transition to new building

    PACC to begin transition to new building

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:17 PM EST2017-12-13 23:17:41 GMT
    New shelter being built behind the old one on Silverbell Road. (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)New shelter being built behind the old one on Silverbell Road. (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)

    Pretty soon the Pima Animal Care Center will have a new home, by December 26, all staff and animals will start the new year in a new home.  

    Pretty soon the Pima Animal Care Center will have a new home, by December 26, all staff and animals will start the new year in a new home.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly