Generous donations help boost Humane Society of Southern AZ in holiday challenge

The generosity of the public with their donations is responsible for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona's #8 ranking in the international Newman's Own Foundation $500k Holiday Challenge.

According to an HSSA news release, the contest will run until Jan. 3, with the top 10 organizations (one of which is HSSA) taking home cash prizes to support their missions.

Newman's Own Foundation $500k Holiday Challenge, a fundraising competition on CrowdRise, the largest crowdfunding platform for good. Newman's Own Foundation $500k Holiday Challenge is a friendly fundraising campaign for eligible US-based 501(c)3 charities.

Participating organizations are competing for $500,000 in prize money. The Humane Society of Southern Arizona has joined the challenge on CrowdRise in hopes of raising money to support the care of homeless pets in Southern Arizona.

All the money raised by HSSA, including any additional cash prizes they win in the challenge, will go directly toward caring for pets in need in the community.

Interested in donating to HSSA’s Newman's Own Holiday fundraiser, visit www.hssaz.org/TopTen, the donation is tax deductible.

