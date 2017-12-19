2700 bikes checked out since Tucson's bike share launch a month ago

The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year may have reached a plea deal in the case.
The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year may have reached a plea deal in the case.
FOX11 News has teamed up with Fry’s grocery stores for the annual Meals Matter Food Drive. The local campaign benefits the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. It runs until the end of December. Here is how you can support: - Pick up a few extra non-perishable food items while you are doing your holiday shopping and dropping them in the bins at the front of the store. - Donate by using the $1 & $5 scan cards located at all the registers....
FOX11 News has teamed up with Fry’s grocery stores for the annual Meals Matter Food Drive. The local campaign benefits the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. It runs until the end of December. Here is how you can support - Pick up a few extra non-perishable food items while you are doing your ho
Tuesdays are a chance for Tucsonans to check out the city’s new bike share program. Tugo offers Free ride Tuesday in December, sponsored by Caterpillar. Priscilla Teran, general manager of Tucson Bike Share, said it is an initiative that is increasing ridership. Teran said since Tugo launched about a month ago, more than 2,700 bikes have been checked out. She said at the beginning, half of riders were members and the other half being one time ...
Tuesdays are a chance for Tucsonans to check out the city’s new bike share program. Tugo offers Free ride Tuesday in December, sponsored by Caterpillar. Priscilla Teran, general manager of Tucson Bike Share, said it is an initiative that is increasing ridership. Teran said since Tugo
People in Tucson and surrounding communities traveled up to Mount Lemmon to enjoy the first major snow fall of the season. Many of those people stopped by and shopped at the businesses in the small community of Summerhaven. Over at the Cookie Cabin, known for its over-sized cookies, customers flowed in all day Monday. Sergio Rodriguez, an employee at the business, said business picks up when snow begins to fall. “Snow actually really ...
People in Tucson and surrounding communities traveled up to Mount Lemmon to enjoy the first major snow fall of the season. Many of those people stopped by and shopped at the businesses in the small community of Summerhaven. Over at the Cookie Cabin, known for its over-sized cookies, customers flowed in al
A two-year-old is safe Monday night after going for a ride in a stolen vehicle that happened to be his mother's car. According to the Tucson Police Department the incident began around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 when a mother was putting her toddler into her car at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Kolb Road.
A two-year-old is safe Monday night after going for a ride in a stolen vehicle that happened to be his mother's car. According to the Tucson Police Department the incident began around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 when a mother was putting her toddler into her car at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Kolb Road.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.
Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.
Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.
The Christmas season just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to one Major League Baseball player.
The Christmas season just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to one Major League Baseball player.
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.
Sherra Wright, the woman charged with killing ex-husband Lorenzen Wright, faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.
Sherra Wright, the woman charged with killing ex-husband Lorenzen Wright, faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.
Authorities confirmed Monday they are searching for two pit bulls on the loose in Butler County after the dogs killed two mini-horses and an adult horse last week.
Authorities confirmed Monday they are searching for two pit bulls on the loose in Butler County after the dogs killed two mini-horses and an adult horse last week.
Tylon Pittman, of Byram, was watching a video on his smartphone and didn’t like what he saw, so he decided to call 911. A police officer responded to the call and showed up to the Pittman family home to assure Tylon that the Grinch would not ruin his Christmas.
Tylon Pittman, of Byram, was watching a video on his smartphone and didn’t like what he saw, so he decided to call 911. A police officer responded to the call and showed up to the Pittman family home to assure Tylon that the Grinch would not ruin his Christmas.