2700 bikes checked out since Tucson's bike share launch a month ago

Tuesdays are a chance for Tucsonans to check out the city’s new bike share program.

Tugo offers Free ride Tuesday in December, sponsored by Caterpillar. Priscilla Teran, general manager of Tucson Bike Share, said it is an initiative that is increasing ridership.

It's TUESDAY! So that means you have a chance to try out Tugo, #Tucson's bike share program for FREE. Since it's launch, a month ago, 2700 bikes have been checked out. pic.twitter.com/QNGTLsN0wk — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) December 19, 2017

Teran said since Tugo launched about a month ago, more than 2,700 bikes have been checked out.

She said at the beginning, half of riders were members and the other half being one time users. Now, the majority of our riders are members.

Riders can purchase a one day pass for $8, a monthly pass for $18, an annual pass for $80, or a $5 annual pass for low income individuals.

Since this program is still new, there are Tugo brand ambassadors at their popular stations during lunch time, after work or at special events. They are there to help people buy passes, download the cyclefinder app and teach them how to use it.

For more information about Tugo click here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.