As snow falls, business picks up on Mount Lemmon

People in Tucson and surrounding communities traveled up to Mount Lemmon to enjoy the first major snow fall of the season.

Many of those people stopped by and shopped at the businesses in the small community of Summerhaven.

Over at the Cookie Cabin, known for its over-sized cookies, customers flowed in all day Monday.

Sergio Rodriguez, an employee at the business, said business picks up when snow begins to fall.

“Snow actually really helps us out, brings in a lot of customers because everyone wants to go play in the snow, he said”

Rodriguez said it wasn’t too busy, but he wasn’t surprised because it was a weekday.

The business and others around it are expecting a big holiday weekend rush.

The ski valley up on the mountain is open for lifts; however, there’s still not enough snow for skiing.

