FOX11 teams up with Fry’s for holiday food drive

FOX11 News has teamed up with Fry’s grocery stores for the annual Meals Matter Food Drive.

The local campaign benefits the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. It runs until the end of December.

We are LIVE this morning at the Fry's store in Marana for the Meals Matter Holiday Food Drive benefiting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. #FOX11 #Tucson @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/XNEBNoXFPa — Vicki Karr (@vickikarrnews) December 19, 2017

You can support the food drive by picking up a few extra non-perishable food items while you are doing your holiday shopping and d ropping them in the bins at the front of the store.

You can also donate by using the $1 and $5 scan cards located at all the registers. All money raised will be turned into food and donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.