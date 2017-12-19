FOX11 teams up with Fry’s for holiday food drive - Tucson News Now

FOX11 teams up with Fry’s for holiday food drive

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

FOX11 News has teamed up with Fry’s grocery stores for the annual Meals Matter Food Drive.

The local campaign benefits the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. It runs until the end of December.

You can support the food drive by picking up a few extra non-perishable food items while you are doing your holiday shopping and dropping them in the bins at the front of the store.

You can also donate by using the $1 and $5 scan cards located at all the registers. All money raised will be turned into food and donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

