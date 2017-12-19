Congressional Dist. 2 Candidate: Ann Kirkpatrick

The Pima Animal Care Center is hosting a "Home for the Holidays" adoption special, where potential adopters can name their own adoption fees for dogs and puppies.
Four people are facing charges after their alleged drug smuggling attempts were stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Port of Nogales.
A man is in custody and a 2-year-old is back home safe after a kidnapping in Tucson Monday afternoon, city police said.
Ann Kirkpatrick spoke with Tucson News Now about her hopeful return to the House of Representatives.
Dr. Matt Heinz spoke with Tucson News Now about his hopeful return to politics.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.
A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.
Bond was set at $100,000 for a 27-year-old Burke High School teacher and tennis coach accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
