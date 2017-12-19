Congressional Dist. 2 Candidate: Dr. Matt Heinz

Dr. Matt Heinz spoke with Tucson News Now about his hopeful return to politics.

He's running to represent Arizona's second congressional district, a seat held by Rep. Martha McSally.

We will attempt to interview everyone in the race. The schedule is as following:

Lea Marquez-Peterson: See the interview HERE.

Ann Kirkpatrick: See the interview HERE.

Bruce Wheeler: 8:45 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20

Barbara Sherry: No interview scheduled yet, still coordinating with campaign

Mary Matiella: No interview scheduled yet, still coordinating with campaign

Billy Kovacs: See the interview HERE.

Rep. Martha McSally: Declined interview request