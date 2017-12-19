Marana man gets 16-year sentence for killing mother - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Marana man gets 16-year sentence for killing mother

By Tucson News Now Staff
Nathan Ray Fouts (Source: Marana Police Department) Nathan Ray Fouts (Source: Marana Police Department)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Marana man who admitted killing his mother earlier this year has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The Pima County Attorney's Office said Nathan Ray Fouts, 36, was sentenced on a second-degree murder charge on Monday, Dec. 18.

Fouts, who pleaded guilty in November, was originally facing a first-degree murder charge.

Debra Elaine Fouts, 62, was found dead in her home in the 8900 block of North Valhalla Drive in February.

