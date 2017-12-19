Marana man gets 16-year sentence for killing mother

A man is in custody and a 2-year-old is back home safe after a kidnapping in Tucson Monday afternoon, city police said.
The Marana man who admitted killing his mother earlier this year has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Investigators say they have arrested mother of a toddler who was shot and killed last week. She was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.
The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year may have reached a plea deal in the case.
Results from a previously untested sex assault kit from 2005 have led to the indictment of a now 28-year-old man in connection with a string crimes committed over a four-year period.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.
Authorities confirmed Monday they are searching for two pit bulls on the loose in Butler County after the dogs killed two mini-horses and an adult horse last week.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
Arab police say authorities in North Carolina have found four young brothers who had been missing since December 8.
Tylon Pittman, of Byram, was watching a video on his smartphone and didn’t like what he saw, so he decided to call 911. A police officer responded to the call and showed up to the Pittman family home to assure Tylon that the Grinch would not ruin his Christmas.
The Christmas season just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to one Major League Baseball player.
