Strange lights in sky baffle Arizona town

Hundreds of strange lights appeared in the sky over Queen Creek on Monday night, Dec. 18.

The strange sight resembled the Milky Way and moved as a unit before breaking up, according to those who witnessed it.

Several people online speculated that the lights could be everything from lanterns to UFOs.

Some have even suggested that they are military planes.

No word yet on what they actually are.

