Strange lights in sky baffle Arizona town

Hundreds of strange lights appeared in the sky over Queen Creek Monday night, Dec. 18. The strange sight resembled the Milky Way and moved as a unit before breaking up, according to those who witnessed it.
Hundreds of strange lights appeared in the sky over Queen Creek Monday night, Dec. 18. The strange sight resembled the Milky Way and moved as a unit before breaking up, according to those who witnessed it.
A man is in custody and a 2-year-old is back home safe after a kidnapping in Tucson Monday afternoon, city police said.
A man is in custody and a 2-year-old is back home safe after a kidnapping in Tucson Monday afternoon, city police said.
The Marana man who admitted killing his mother earlier this year has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
The Marana man who admitted killing his mother earlier this year has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year may have reached a plea deal in the case.
The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year may have reached a plea deal in the case.
FOX11 News has teamed up with Fry’s grocery stores for the annual Meals Matter Food Drive. The local campaign benefits the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. It runs until the end of December. Here is how you can support: - Pick up a few extra non-perishable food items while you are doing your holiday shopping and dropping them in the bins at the front of the store. - Donate by using the $1 & $5 scan cards located at all the registers....
FOX11 News has teamed up with Fry’s grocery stores for the annual Meals Matter Food Drive. The local campaign benefits the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. It runs until the end of December. Here is how you can support - Pick up a few extra non-perishable food items while you are doing your ho
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
Authorities confirmed Monday they are searching for two pit bulls on the loose in Butler County after the dogs killed two mini-horses and an adult horse last week.
Authorities confirmed Monday they are searching for two pit bulls on the loose in Butler County after the dogs killed two mini-horses and an adult horse last week.
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.
Arab police say authorities in North Carolina have found four young brothers who had been missing since December 8.
Arab police say authorities in North Carolina have found four young brothers who had been missing since December 8.
A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.
A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.