World View balloon explodes, shakes parts of Tucson

A World View balloon exploded Tuesday afternoon, shaking parts of Tucson.
Hundreds of strange lights appeared in the sky over Queen Creek Monday night, Dec. 18. The strange sight resembled the Milky Way and moved as a unit before breaking up, according to those who witnessed it.
A man is in custody and a 2-year-old is back home safe after a kidnapping in Tucson Monday afternoon, city police said.
The Marana man who admitted killing his mother earlier this year has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year may have reached a plea deal in the case.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.
A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.
