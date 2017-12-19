Family Housing Resources, Inc. grants in support of local nonprofits

Family Housing Resources, Inc. (FHR), a support organization of the Industrial Development Authority of the County of Pima (the Pima IDA), is pleased to announce that it has awarded two more grants totaling $50,000 in an effort to support affordable community programs in Pima County and Southern Arizona.

The grantees are La Frontera and The Primavera Foundation, with $25,000 each. The funding will be used by La Frontera for supportive services at Rally Point Veterans Apartment complex and by Primavera for Casa Paloma, the women’s housing program and drop-in center that is undergoing a much-needed renovation. Award ceremonies were held last week at the nonprofits respective local offices.

“We are very pleased, especially at this time of year, to make good on our promise to keep investing in the Tucson community and Pima County to make life better for residents in need,“ said FHR’s Board President Steve Russo, in a recent news release. “We have a long way to go, but every success story for an individual or a family is a success story for the community as a whole. We wouldn’t be able to do any of this without the hard work, commitment and compassion of organizations like La Frontera and The Primavera Foundation.”

FHR is one of three Pima IDA support organizations that also include Community Investment Corporation (CIC) and Southern Arizona Land Trust, Inc. (SALT), all of which focus on improving the economic growth and general welfare of Pima County.



Last month FHR awarded two grants totaling $150,000 to United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona and Our Family Services.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.