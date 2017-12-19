CBP Officers in Nogales seize more than $2 million in hard drugs

Drugs found over the weekend in failed smuggling attempts. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Four people are facing charges after their drug smuggling attempts were stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Port of Nogales.

The first smuggling attempt was stopped at the Dennis DeConcini crossing, when a 49-year-old man from Amado was pulled for secondary inspection of his Nissan. A CBP canine alerted officers to the vehicle's rear seats, where they discovered 28 pounds of heroin, 34 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly four pounds of cocaine. The drugs were worth an estimated $638,000, combined.

Later Saturday evening, CBP officers at the DeConcini crossing pulled a 25-year-old man from Phoenix and a 25-year-old woman from Mexico for secondary inspection, after a CBP canine alerted to the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found 47 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the floors in the front and back of the car. The bundles were worth an estimated $142,000.

A short time later CBP officers at the DeConcini crossing discovered $150,000 in cocaine and nearly $1.3 million in heroin, hidden in a Chevy truck driven by a 19-year-old man from Tucson.



All four were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and are now facing charges of narcotics smuggling.

According to a CBP news release all the vehicles were seized, along with the drugs.

