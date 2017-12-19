CBP Officers in Nogales seize more than $2 million in hard drugs

A man is in custody and a 2-year-old is back home safe after a kidnapping in Tucson Monday afternoon, city police said.
The mother of a toddler who was shot and killed last week is being held on a $750,000 cash-only bond as she faces a charge of second-degree murder in her son's death.
Four people are facing charges after their alleged drug smuggling attempts were stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Port of Nogales.
The Marana man who admitted killing his mother earlier this year has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year may have reached a plea deal in the case.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
