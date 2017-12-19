"Home for the Holidays" adoption special at PACC

The Pima Animal Care Center is hosting a "Home for the Holidays" adoption special, where potential adopters can name their own adoption fees for dogs and puppies.
The generosity of the public with their donations is responsible for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona's #8 ranking in the international Newman's Own Foundation $500k Holiday Challenge.
Staffers and animals at the Pima Animal Care Center began transitioning to their new 60,000-square-foot facility Thursday, Dec. 14.
Pretty soon the Pima Animal Care Center will have a new home, by December 26, all staff and animals will start the new year in a new home.
Anyone who suspects their pet may have had contact with the dead skunk or visited Jesse Owens Park on Dec. 9 should consult their veterinarian.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
