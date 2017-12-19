"Home for the Holidays" adoption special at PACC

One of the dogs available for adoption at Pima Animal Care Center (Source: Pima County)

Looking for a 'fur'ever friend for the holidays? Remember, don't shop, adopt!

The Pima Animal Care Center is hosting a "Home for the Holidays" adoption special, where potential adopters can name their own adoption fees for dogs and puppies. The special event runs now through Sunday, Dec. 24.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 19 there were more than 350 dogs in the care of PACC. The dogs range in age from puppies to seniors, small dogs to big dogs and dogs with active to laid back personalities.

“Our kennels are bursting with dogs and puppies waiting patiently for new families,” PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said, in a recent news release. “The holidays can be a great time to add a new pet because many people have time at home to help socialize their new family member.”

Those interested in adopting one of these amazing animals can visit the PACC shelter at 4000 North Silverbell Road from noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

All adopted animals will come spayed or neutered, with age appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. In addition to the reduced adoption fee, there is a separate $18 licensing fee that applies to all adult dogs.

To see available pets, visit the Silverbell shelter, or PACC’s website.

Dogs, puppies not your idea of a gift? PACC has plenty of cats and kittens available for adoption as well and their fees range from $0 to $50.

For more information on adopting a PACC pet, call PACC's Pet Support Center at (520) 724-7222 or visit PACC’s adoption webpage. Not ready to adopt, but still want to help? Consider fostering, volunteering or donating to PACC. Learn more at pima.gov/animalcare.

