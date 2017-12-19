Free Sun Shuttle will help Sabino Canyon holiday visitors

Have guests in town and are wondering what to do? Why not hit the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, there is a free Sun Shuttle available to ride to the popular tourist spot.

Beginning Dec. 26 those visiting Sabino Canyon can park at Udall Park at 7200 East Tanque Verde Road, 85715 and hop on the free Sun Shuttle. This program will last through Jan. 1, 2018.

According to a news release from The Regional Transportation Authority the first departure for Sabino Canyon from Udall Park will be at 9:15 a.m. and will continue every hour. Return trips from Sabino Canyon begin at 9:55 a.m., with the last bus departing Sabino Canyon at 4:55 p.m.

The pickup location at Udall Park is near the Tanque Verde Road entrance across from Paseo Rancho Esperanza.

For people making transit connections, the bus also will stop at the intersection of Kolb and Tanque Verde. Udall Park has convenient connections to Sun Tran Routes 5, 8, 9 and 37.

