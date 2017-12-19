Carr Canyon seasonal road closure

Carr Canyon and Forest Road 368 will be closing for the winter season, according to officials with the Coronado National Forest, Sierra Vista Ranger District. Forest Road 368 will be closed from the bridge crossing to the end of the access road near Ramsey Vista Campground.

Winter weather and the potentially hazardous conditions it causes are the reasons behind the closure. The road should reopen on March 1, 2018 but may open earlier if weather conditions are favorable.

While the road is closed both Ramsey Vista and Reef Townsite campgrounds will be closed. Walk-in traffic is welcome on Carr Road. The lower picnic area and adjacent parking area will be open to visitors.

The purpose of the seasonal closure is to provide for public safety in Carr Canyon, Ramsey Vista Campground and Reef Townsite Campground. Hazardous road conditions, including the presence of snow and ice on roads, can lead to difficulty in travelling and the possibility of motorists sliding on road surfaces or becoming stuck in the snow.

For more information please contact the Sierra Vista Ranger District located at 4070 S. Avenida Saracino in Hereford, Arizona. The office can be reached by phone by calling (520) 378-0311. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.