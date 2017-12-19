Parents thank police, good Samaritan for getting their son back to them safely

The family of a 2-year-old boy is thanking the community and Tucson Police, for getting their toddler back to them safe.

On Tuesday at Tucson Police headquarters, the boy's father Derek talked to us about what happened on Monday. He tells us, his wife is a good mother and it happened so quickly.

This has been a lesson learned for the whole family. They also wanted to remind other parents to be aware of their surroundings. The toddler's father promised that something like this would not happen again.

The parents also wanted to thank TPD for their efforts in getting their son back to them.

They also wanted to thank the lady who picked up their son in the street as well, the woman saw the toddler picked him up and kept him until police arrived.

