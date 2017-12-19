Parents thank police, good Samaritan for getting their son back - Tucson News Now

Parents thank police, good Samaritan for getting their son back to them safely

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The family of a 2-year-old boy is thanking the community and Tucson Police, for getting their toddler back to them safe.

On Tuesday at Tucson Police headquarters, the boy's father Derek talked to us about what happened on Monday. He tells us, his wife is a good mother and it happened so quickly. 

This has been a lesson learned for the whole family. They also wanted to remind other parents to be aware of their surroundings. The toddler's father promised that something like this would not happen again. 

The parents also wanted to thank TPD for their efforts in getting their son back to them.

They also wanted to thank the lady who picked up their son in the street as well, the woman saw the toddler picked him up and kept him until police arrived. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Strange lights in sky baffle Arizona town, turn out to be balloons

    Strange lights in sky baffle Arizona town, turn out to be balloons

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 12:30 AM EST2017-12-20 05:30:04 GMT
    Strange lights over Queen Creek, AZ (Source: Sheri Martin)Strange lights over Queen Creek, AZ (Source: Sheri Martin)

    Hundreds of strange lights appeared in the sky over Queen Creek Monday night, Dec. 18. The strange sight resembled the Milky Way and moved as a unit before breaking up, according to those who witnessed it. 

    Hundreds of strange lights appeared in the sky over Queen Creek Monday night, Dec. 18. The strange sight resembled the Milky Way and moved as a unit before breaking up, according to those who witnessed it. 

  • Cardinal Bernard Law, central figure in abuse scandal, dies

    Cardinal Bernard Law, central figure in abuse scandal, dies

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 12:20 AM EST2017-12-20 05:20:34 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 12:21 AM EST2017-12-20 05:21:45 GMT

    Church official: Cardinal Bernard Law, a central figure in the clergy sex abuse scandals in the Catholic church,.

    Church official: Cardinal Bernard Law, a central figure in the clergy sex abuse scandals in the Catholic church,.

  • breaking

    Police searching for missing 67-year-old Tucson man

    Police searching for missing 67-year-old Tucson man

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:54 PM EST2017-12-20 04:54:35 GMT
    67-year-old Mario Rodriguez (Source: Tucson Police Department)67-year-old Mario Rodriguez (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    67-year-old Mario Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-6, weighing 170 pounds with brownish gray hair and brown eyes, he no longer has facial hair.  It is not known what he was last wearing, though according to family he often wears a New York Yankees baseball cap.  According to family Rodriguez also only speaks Spanish. 

    67-year-old Mario Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-6, weighing 170 pounds with brownish gray hair and brown eyes, he no longer has facial hair.  It is not known what he was last wearing, though according to family he often wears a New York Yankees baseball cap.  According to family Rodriguez also only speaks Spanish. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly