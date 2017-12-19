Police searching for missing 67-year-old Tucson man - Tucson News Now

Police searching for missing 67-year-old Tucson man

By Tucson News Now Staff
67-year-old Mario Rodriguez (Source: Tucson Police Department) 67-year-old Mario Rodriguez (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 67-year-old Mario Rodriguez.  

Rodriguez was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 16 around 1 p.m. walking near his home in the 2700 block of North Estrella Avenue.  According to family members Rodriguez is believed to be in the early stages of dementia.  

He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-6, weighing 170 pounds with brownish gray hair and brown eyes, he no longer has facial hair.  It is not known what he was last wearing, though according to family he often wears a New York Yankees baseball cap. According to family Rodriguez also only speaks Spanish. 

According to family Rodriguez does not have a vehicle, cell phone or any identification with him, and he has never left home before without talking to family first.  

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Mario Rodriguez is asked to call 911.

