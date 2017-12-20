Justice is coming

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona head football coach Rich Rodriguez has named Garin Justice the program’s new offensive line coach. Justice just completed his second season as the offensive line coach at Florida Atlantic University (FAU), which defeated Akron, 50-3, tonight in the Boca Raton Bowl to cap the winningest season in the school’s history.

“I am very excited to bring Garin on staff to be a part of our football program,” Rodriguez said. “He is a former player and coach of mine who has done a great job everywhere he has been. Garin will be an excellent fit for our program and I know our players will enjoy playing for him. We look forward to having him join us here soon at the bowl site.”

Justice was a three-year starting offensive tackle for Rodriguez at West Virginia, where he was a team captain and second-team All-American. His coaching career began under Rodriguez in 2006 when he was an offensive graduate assistant from 2006-07. He then went on to serve as a graduate assistant on Bobby Bowden’s staffs at Florida State from 2007-08.

A native of Gilbert, W. Va., Justice’s full-time coaching career began at Concord University in Athens, W. Va. From 2009-2010, he was the program’s associate head coach, offensive line coach and strength and conditioning coordinator. He was named Concord’s head coach in January of 2011, and he went on to compile a 40-17 record in five seasons.

In 2016, Justice became the offensive line coach for FAU and he was the only assistant retained by Lane Kiffin when Kiffin took over the program last December. Since, the Owls completed their most successful FBS season in program history with an 11-3 record that included a C-USA championship and the school’s fourth all-time bowl victory.

This season, FAU was one the nation’s most explosive offensive teams led by a veteran line under Justice’s tutelage. The Owls entered Tuesday’s Boca Raton Bowl ranked in the top 10 nationally for scoring offense (39.8) and rushing offense (283.2), while ranking 13th for fewest sacks allowed (15).

Three of Justice’s offensive lineman were named C-USA First Team All-Conference, including Reggie Bain, Antonyo Woods and Ramon Fernandez. The trio paved the way for running back Devin Singletary, who became the program’s first-ever Associated Press All-American football player and set the school single-season rushing record (1,920 yards).

Arizona will arrive Friday afternoon in San Francisco to begin taking part in bowl week festivities and preparations in advance of the Foster Farms Bowl scheduled for Dec. 27 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Garin Justice’s Coaching Experience

2016-17 – Florida Atlantic University (Assistant Coach/OL)

2011-15 – Concord (Head Coach/OL Coach – 40-17 overall record)

2009-10 – Concord (Assistant Coach/OL and Strength and Conditioning)

2007-08 – Florida State University (Graduate Assistant)

2006-07 – West Virginia (Graduate Assistant)

Bowl/Postseason Games Coached

2017 – Boca Raton Bowl, FAU vs. Akron, W – 50-3

2008 - Champs Sports Bowl, FSU vs. Wisconsin, W - 42-13

2007 - Music City Bowl, FSU vs. Kentucky, L - 35-28

2006 - Gator Bowl, WVU vs. Georgia Tech, W - 38-35

Bowl Games Played

2006 -Sugar Bowl, Georgia, W - 38-35

2005 - Gator Bowl, Florida State, L - 30-18

2004 -Gator Bowl, Maryland, L - 41-7

2002 -Continental Tire Bowl, Virginia, L - 48-22

Justice's Head Coaching Record

Year School Record Win Pct.

2011 Concord 7-4 .636

2012 Concord 7-4 .636

2013 Concord 8-3 .727

2014 Concord 13-1 .928

2015 Concord 5-5 .500

Total 5 seasons 40-17 .701