Cardinal Bernard Law, central figure in abuse scandal, dies - Tucson News Now

Copy-Cardinal Bernard Law, central figure in abuse scandal, dies

By RACHEL ZOLL
AP Religion Writer

BOSTON (AP) - An official with the Catholic Church says Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced former archbishop of Boston, has died at 86.

Law recently had recently been hospitalized in Rome. The official asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to announce the death to the public.

Law was the Boston archbishop in 2002 when court documents revealed he had failed to stop priests who molested children.

Law and other church leaders had moved guilty clergy from parish to parish in Massachusetts without alerting parents or police. He resigned amid a public uproar over his actions.

Vatican officials later appointed him to run a major basilica in Rome. Critics condemned the appointment as a reward for the cardinal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Detroit judge mulling release of detained Iraqi nationals

    Detroit judge mulling release of detained Iraqi nationals

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 1:20 AM EST2017-12-20 06:20:42 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 4:14 AM EST2017-12-20 09:14:30 GMT
    A federal judge in Detroit is mulling whether to release hundreds of people whose deportations to Iraq were suspended but remain in custody.
    A federal judge in Detroit is mulling whether to release hundreds of people whose deportations to Iraq were suspended but remain in custody.

  • Judge to weigh suits on program protecting young immigrants

    Judge to weigh suits on program protecting young immigrants

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:52 AM EST2017-12-20 08:52:34 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 4:14 AM EST2017-12-20 09:14:17 GMT
    A federal judge will hear arguments to determine whether to block President Donald Trump's decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation or throw out lawsuits by California and other...
    A federal judge will hear arguments to determine whether to block President Donald Trump's decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation or throw out lawsuits by California and other plaintiffs that oppose the move.

  • Go big, go small? The fight to survive in California pot

    Go big, go small? The fight to survive in California pot

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-20 08:31:08 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 4:13 AM EST2017-12-20 09:13:32 GMT
    There's a collision coming in California legal pot market: big operators facing off against boutique growers and sellers.
    There's a collision coming in California legal pot market: big operators facing off against boutique growers and sellers.
    •   
Powered by Frankly