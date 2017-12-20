Cardinal Bernard Law, central figure in abuse scandal, dies

Hundreds of strange lights appeared in the sky over Queen Creek Monday night, Dec. 18. The strange sight resembled the Milky Way and moved as a unit before breaking up, according to those who witnessed it.
Church official: Cardinal Bernard Law, a central figure in the clergy sex abuse scandals in the Catholic church,.
67-year-old Mario Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-6, weighing 170 pounds with brownish gray hair and brown eyes, he no longer has facial hair. It is not known what he was last wearing, though according to family he often wears a New York Yankees baseball cap. According to family Rodriguez also only speaks Spanish.
The family of a 2-year-old boy is thanking the community and Tucson Police, for getting their toddler back to them safe.
Pima County will decide next month whether to accept a donation of an abandoned golf course that can be used to develop a new community park in Green Valley.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
