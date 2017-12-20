Salvation Army distributes thousands of toys to families in need - Tucson News Now

Salvation Army distributes thousands of toys to families in need

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Hundreds of families will have a brighter holiday season thanks to the donations collected by the Salvation Army.

Parents who signed up for the organization’s Angel Giving Tree program can head over to Santa’s Toy Shop to pick out gifts for their children.

Three hundred volunteers with the Voyager join in on the fun by helping parents chose gifts. The Salvation Army said it collected 16,000 toys. The goal is to make sure 4,000 kids have something to unwrap Christmas morning.

Katrina Townsend stopped by to get a gift for her 10-year-old boy Charles. Townsend said she recently had surgery and has been out of work. She said having the support of the community means a lot to her.

“When you’re out of work for so long you have to kind of get back on your feet and be able pay your bills and catch them up, once they’re behind it’s hard to catch up, and to be able to put a smile on a child’s face it’s a blessing,” she said.

Pedro Martinez came to Santa’s Toy Shop to select toys for his five children. He said he’s excited to see the smile on his kids’ faces when they open their gifts.

“It feels good because it’s hard in these economic times right now a lot of people that you know they don’t have a lot and to have something like this is cool for the community,” he said.

The Salvation Army is still collecting toys. Click here to see a list of items they need and where to drop them off.

