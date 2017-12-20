Brief power outage affects more than 50,000 TEP customers - Tucson News Now

Brief power outage affects more than 50,000 TEP customers

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

If you experienced a power outage Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, you may have been one of more that 50,000 TEP customers briefly left in the dark.

TEP said an equipment problem at a midtown substation caused the outage.

The power about 7:53 a.m., and was restored about 8:09 a.m., according to TEP.

