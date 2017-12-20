Brief power outage affects more than 50,000 TEP customers

If you experienced a power outage Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, you may have been one of more that 50,000 TEP customers briefly left in the dark.

TEP said an equipment problem at a midtown substation caused the outage.

Service restored at 8:09 a.m. to the last of more than 50,000 customers whose service was interrupted this morning due to equipment problem at a midtown substation. Outage began at 7:53 a.m. and affected mostly midtown area. — TEP (@TEPenergy) December 20, 2017

The power about 7:53 a.m., and was restored about 8:09 a.m., according to TEP.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.