FLU SEASON: Cases up more than 700 percent in Arizona

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the number of reported flu cases in the state is skyrocketing.
These blood drives come at a crucial time of year for the Red Cross, as donations tend to decline during December, especially around the holidays. However, donations are a year-round necessity to respond to everyday patient emergencies. It’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives during an emergency.
Republican leaders in the Senate are keeping a close eye on the health conditions of two senior members -- John McCain of Arizona and Thad Cochran of Mississippi -- ahead of a crucial vote on the GOP tax plan next week.
Sources in the Senate tell CNN they have been worried about Sen. John McCain recently, following a week when the Arizona Republican was kept from the Senate to address side effects from his brain cancer treatment.
Anyone who suspects their pet may have had contact with the dead skunk or visited Jesse Owens Park on Dec. 9 should consult their veterinarian.
Congress is dealing two blows to President Barack Obama's health law.
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..
So much booze was consumed at an off-campus frat party that Maryland police say the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.
“We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog,” says Stacey Fitzner. Stacey Fitzner cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt their dog, Bruizer. She describes him as a friendly 15 month old American Bulldog who was like a member of the family.
After two days of searching, Cleveland police confirm that human remains have been found in the backyard of a home on the city's west side.
Richland County deputies are on the scene of a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside of a nightclub.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
