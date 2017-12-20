Coronado National Forest holiday closures

All Coronado National Forest ranger district offices and the Forest Supervisor’s Office will be closed in observance of Christmas on Monday, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

The Sabino Canyon and Palisades visitor centers close at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, reopening Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Palisades Visitor Center will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 31, and will reopen Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Sabino Canyon Visitor Center will remain open New Year’s weekend and day.

The Sabino Canyon overflow lot will be open daily except Dec. 25.

To ease traffic and parking congestion, the Forest Service in partnership with the Regional Transportation Authority will operate a free shuttle service from Udall Park to Sabino Canyon from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, 2018. The first departure from Udall Park to Sabino Canyon will be at 9:15 a.m. and shuttles will depart every hour. Return trips will begin at 9:55 a.m., and the last bus will depart from Sabino Canyon at 4:55 p.m.

The pickup location at Udall Park is near the Tanque Verde Road entrance across from Paseo Rancho Esperanza. For people making transit connections, the bus will also stop at the intersection of Kolb and Tanque Verde roads. Convenient connections to Sun Tran Routes 5, 8, 9 and 37 are available at the park.

