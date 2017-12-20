Gospel Rescue Mission to host 29th annual Christmas Street Banquet

The Gospel Rescue Mission is thanking its partners, donors, vendors and the small army of 400 volunteers who helped to put this annual Christmas dinner together.

The dinner is Friday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., it is free and open to the public. Guests will enjoy turkey and mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit salad, cranberry sauce, rolls, pies and drinks. The dinner will be on the street in front of the Men's Center at 312 West 28th Street.

According to GRM staff in 2016 they served 1,313 meals, but they are expecting better weather this year and have prepared enough for 2,000.

There will be live entertainment and local service and community resource agencies on hand to offer services to guests.

While most volunteer services have been met, GRM is still looking for photographers.

The GRM is still looking for a new Men's Center and the "Welcome 200" campaign is working with a $400,000 match pledge, check out their progress at www.grmtucson.com/matchinggift.html.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.