Reid Park Zoo welcomes second Red Panda as winter visitor

There is a new winter resident at the Reid Park Zoo, Lhotse a male Red Panda.
There is a new winter resident at the Reid Park Zoo, Lhotse a male Red Panda.
The Pima Animal Care Center is hosting a "Home for the Holidays" adoption special, where potential adopters can name their own adoption fees for dogs and puppies.
The Pima Animal Care Center is hosting a "Home for the Holidays" adoption special, where potential adopters can name their own adoption fees for dogs and puppies.
The generosity of the public with their donations is responsible for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona's #8 ranking in the international Newman's Own Foundation $500k Holiday Challenge.
The generosity of the public with their donations is responsible for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona's #8 ranking in the international Newman's Own Foundation $500k Holiday Challenge.
Staffers and animals at the Pima Animal Care Center began transitioning to their new 60,000-square-foot facility Thursday, Dec. 14.
Staffers and animals at the Pima Animal Care Center began transitioning to their new 60,000-square-foot facility Thursday, Dec. 14.
Pretty soon the Pima Animal Care Center will have a new home, by December 26, all staff and animals will start the new year in a new home.
Pretty soon the Pima Animal Care Center will have a new home, by December 26, all staff and animals will start the new year in a new home.
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
A Cleveland woman, in custody after human remains were found in her backyard, is reportedly pregnant with her 10th child.
A Cleveland woman, in custody after human remains were found in her backyard, is reportedly pregnant with her 10th child.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.
So much booze was consumed at an off-campus frat party that Maryland police say the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.
So much booze was consumed at an off-campus frat party that Maryland police say the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.
Memphis City Councilors voted unanimously to remove Confederate monuments from both city parks at Wednesday's meeting.
Memphis City Councilors voted unanimously to remove Confederate monuments from both city parks at Wednesday's meeting.
Four employees were arrested after allegedly stealing more than $27,000 worth of items from a Dollar General store in Supply.
Four employees were arrested after allegedly stealing more than $27,000 worth of items from a Dollar General store in Supply.
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's Office
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's Office
The couple had a YouTube channel where they posted videos of pranks and stunts.
The couple had a YouTube channel where they posted videos of pranks and stunts.