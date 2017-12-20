Some helpful tips to managing the 'holiday blues'

With the holidays now upon us, Cenpatico Integrated Care (Cenpatico IC) is offering helpful advice to handle the stress of the season.

While this is usually considered a happy time for most people, the season can be extremely difficult for some. It is not uncommon to feel overwhelmed because there is so much to do. For others, this can be a challenging time due to economic problems, the recent loss of a loved one, or other issues. This time can lead to feelings of sadness, loneliness or depression.

Here are some steps that can be taken to help overcome the “holiday blues”:

Take time for yourself - While you’re trying to get so much done for everyone else this holiday season, don’t forget to take some time for yourself. Spend an evening with a good book or quiet music instead of watching television, and give yourself a break from the hustle of the holiday season.

- While you’re trying to get so much done for everyone else this holiday season, don’t forget to take some time for yourself. Spend an evening with a good book or quiet music instead of watching television, and give yourself a break from the hustle of the holiday season. Don’t worry about how things should be - Comparing yourself to an ideal version of a perfect family or perfect holiday is not realistic. People from all walks of life have stressors to manage.

- Comparing yourself to an ideal version of a perfect family or perfect holiday is not realistic. People from all walks of life have stressors to manage. Avoid overindulging - Overindulging in sweets and alcohol, will add to your stress and guilt. Try having a healthy snack before your next holiday party, remember to get plenty of sleep and incorporate regular physical activity.

- Overindulging in sweets and alcohol, will add to your stress and guilt. Try having a healthy snack before your next holiday party, remember to get plenty of sleep and incorporate regular physical activity. Volunteer - Many social service programs need volunteers during the busy holiday season. Participating, even if only for a few hours, can be a good way out of the doldrums. Helping people who are in need can be a rewarding experience.

- Many social service programs need volunteers during the busy holiday season. Participating, even if only for a few hours, can be a good way out of the doldrums. Helping people who are in need can be a rewarding experience. Budgets are helpful - Plan ahead and make a list before you go shopping for gifts or food. Decide how much you can afford to spend, and then stick to your budget.

- Plan ahead and make a list before you go shopping for gifts or food. Decide how much you can afford to spend, and then stick to your budget. Seek help - If feelings of sadness, loneliness, or depression persist, make an appointment to see your doctor; you could be experiencing a seasonal pattern, or a biological or psychological challenge. This time of year can be difficult for many, so be kind to yourself.

Cenpatico IC representatives are available at 1-866-495-6735 to speak with callers about their fears and concerns that may be related to a crisis situation. Crisis services are available to anyone in the community at no cost, regardless of insurance or other factors. If you, or someone you know is struggling, help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

If an event or situation exceeds a person’s coping skills, they are considered to be in crisis and need immediate help. Cenpatico IC makes services and resources available to the community to provide assistance and support. https://www.cenpaticointegratedcareaz.com/

