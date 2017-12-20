MAP: National Registry historic districts in Tucson

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Miracle Mile in Tucson earned a new designation and a place on the National Register of Historic Districts.

Miracle Mile joined 39 other Tucson neighborhood districts on the registry.

Three other areas -- Downtown Tucson Historic District, EPSW Historic District and Virginia Heights -- are hoping to make the list soon.

A complete list of Tucson's historic districts can be found HERE.

