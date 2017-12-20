Tax volunteers needed in Tucson, Green Valley, Oro Valley and Marana

Interested in helping people with their taxes next year? Then this is the volunteer opportunity for you.

Community volunteers are needed to help complete tax returns across southern Arizona, the program is run by the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, Catholic Community Services, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and the Internal Revenue Service.

Volunteers are needed in Tucson, Green Valley, Oro Valley, and Marana.

“Who volunteers? People like you,” said Liz Thomey, Catholic Community Services, Pio Decimo Center Spokesperson, in a recent news release. “The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program must have community volunteers to continue the good work. Training is provided and previous experience is not required. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome.”

There are many volunteer positions available, they include helping electronically file both federal and state income tax returns, greeting taxpayers and helping organize paperwork, setting up and keeping computer equipment running, managing tax sites and handling quality control. Volunteers are also needed to assist with Spanish/English interpretation and to discuss tax time savings opportunities with taxpayers.

“All volunteers preparing returns are IRS-certified to complete returns for people with low to moderate incomes, senior citizens, disabled individuals and for people with English is a second language,” said Thomey. “There is a volunteer role for anyone who is interested and wants to give back to their community.”

The program provides volunteers with free training materials on how to prepare basic individual income tax returns and how to file them electronically. Instruction will cover both federal and state income tax returns.

Program training is available through January, 2018. Once certified, volunteers normally spend three to four hours per week volunteering.

For more information or to volunteer, contact the volunteer phone line at (520) 622-2801, extension 7124 or send an email to liz@ccs-pio.org

