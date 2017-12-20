Modified weekend schedule for Sun Link service

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 21 and lasting through Jan. 10, 2018 the Sun Link streetcar will change operating hours temporarily. This means operating hours will end at 10 p.m. on Thursdays and 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Further schedule changes are as follows:



The reduced hours are due to decreased demand and activities while the University of Arizona is out of session during the winter break.



The late-night service schedule will resume Jan. 11 through May 12, 2018 for the spring semester, which offers service on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights until 2 a.m.



The modified schedule does not change hours of operation from Monday through Wednesday, which will continue to operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



A 1-Day SunGO Ticket can be purchased for $4 at any one of the streetcar stops, or riders can purchase a SunGO Card online or at any sales outlet to add cash value or load a pass. The GoTucson Transit mobile app can also be downloaded to pay for a Single Boarding Fare, 1-Day, 3-Day or 30-Day Pass. Each passenger is required to have a SunGO Card or Ticket, as cash is not accepted once on the streetcar. Children five years of age and younger can ride Sun Link free with a paying passenger.



For additional Sun Link information, visit www.sunlinkstreetcar.com. For trip planning assistance, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565).

