Modified weekend schedule for Sun Link service

The reduced hours are due to decreased demand and activities while the University of Arizona is out of session during the winter break.
There is no word on how long the area will be closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to use an alternate route if possible.
AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services for Christmas, New Year's Eve. Here's how it works.
Those traveling on Interstate-19 should be aware of an upcoming closure on Friday night, Dec. 15, for a bridge deck pour. The closure is expected to last through midday Saturday, Dec. 16.
A crash involving two vehicles, including a State Trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety has closed northbound Interstate 19 at the Ajo Way off ramp.
