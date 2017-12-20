Closures and service changes for Christmas and New Year’s in Sierra Vista

All City facilities will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas Day.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center will also be closed on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Monday’s trash pickup will shift to Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday’s pickup will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 27. There will be no special pickups available on Wednesday, December 27.

All City facilities will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day.

That week, Monday’s trash pickup will shift to Tuesday, Jan. 2, and Tuesday’s pickup will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 3. There will be no special pickups available on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

