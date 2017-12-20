Arizona Football adds 16 in December signing period

Head coach Rich Rodriguez and the Arizona football program took the first official steps in building their 2018 recruiting class, announcing Wednesday that 16 student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent on the first day of the December signing period.

Rodriguez and his coaching staff will continue their recruiting efforts and add to the class in the coming weeks before the February signing period and beyond.

Arizona hauled in nine standouts on offense and seven on defense, while going coast-to-coast to round out the group.

The Wildcats bring in 10 players from California, three from Texas, two from Arizona and one from Georgia.

The critical areas addressed in the earning signing period were adding size and depth to the lines on each side of the ball. In total, six of the 16 signees are either offensive or defensive linemen.

The 2017 Wildcats are one week away from taking on Purdue in the Foster Farms Bowl next Wednesday, Dec. 27, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Arizona Wildcats’ December Signing Period Roster:

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown

Tre Adams WR 6-3 190 Frisco, Texas (HS)

Steven Bailey OL 6-2 290 Litchfield Park, Ariz. (JC)

Jailen Bailey WR 5-11 180 San Diego, Calif. (HS)

McKenzie Barnes CB 6-2 170 Fresno, Calif. (HS)

Jhevon Hill CB 6-3 185 San Bernadino, Calif. (HS)

Mykee Irving DT 6-4 320 Calabasas, Calif. (HS)

Issaiah Johnson LB 6-2 210 Los Alamitos, Calif. (HS)

PJ Johnson DL 6-5 315 Sacramento, Calif. (JC)

Donovan Laie OL 6-6 290 Oceanside, Calif. (HS)

Thomas Marcus WR 6-3 180 San Diego, Calif. (HS)

Jake Peters TE 6-4 240 Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. (HS)

Darrius Smith RB 5-9 170 Pearland, Texas (HS)

Nahe Sulunga DE 6-3 255 Inglewood, Calif. (HS)

David Watson OL 6-5 290 Tucson, Ariz. (HS)

Zach Williams TE 6-3 230 Johns Creek, Ga. (HS)

Christian Young S 6-2 195 Richmond, Texas (HS)

