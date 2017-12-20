Arizona Football adds 16 in December signing period - Tucson News Now

Arizona Football adds 16 in December signing period

Posted by David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
TUCSON, AZ -

Head coach Rich Rodriguez and the Arizona football program took the first official steps in building their 2018 recruiting class, announcing Wednesday that 16 student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent on the first day of the December signing period. 

Rodriguez and his coaching staff will continue their recruiting efforts and add to the class in the coming weeks before the February signing period and beyond.

Arizona hauled in nine standouts on offense and seven on defense, while going coast-to-coast to round out the group. 

The Wildcats bring in 10 players from California, three from Texas, two from Arizona and one from Georgia. 

The critical areas addressed in the earning signing period were adding size and depth to the lines on each side of the ball. In total, six of the 16 signees are either offensive or defensive linemen.

You can read more about today's signings over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

The 2017 Wildcats are one week away from taking on Purdue in the Foster Farms Bowl next Wednesday, Dec. 27, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. 

Arizona Wildcats’ December Signing Period Roster:

Name                                     Pos.          Ht.        Wt.         Hometown                                                                     
Tre Adams                             WR          6-3        190         Frisco, Texas (HS)
Steven Bailey                        OL            6-2        290         Litchfield Park, Ariz. (JC)
Jailen Bailey                          WR          5-11       180         San Diego, Calif. (HS)
McKenzie Barnes                  CB           6-2        170         Fresno, Calif. (HS)
Jhevon Hill                             CB           6-3        185         San Bernadino, Calif. (HS)
Mykee Irving                          DT           6-4        320         Calabasas, Calif. (HS)
Issaiah Johnson                     LB           6-2        210         Los Alamitos, Calif. (HS)
PJ Johnson                            DL           6-5        315         Sacramento, Calif. (JC)
Donovan Laie                        OL            6-6        290         Oceanside, Calif. (HS)
Thomas Marcus                     WR          6-3        180         San Diego, Calif. (HS)
Jake Peters                            TE           6-4        240         Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. (HS)
Darrius Smith                          RB          5-9        170         Pearland, Texas (HS)
Nahe Sulunga                         DE          6-3        255         Inglewood, Calif. (HS)
David Watson                         OL          6-5        290         Tucson, Ariz. (HS)
Zach Williams                         TE          6-3        230         Johns Creek, Ga. (HS)
Christian Young                      S             6-2        195         Richmond, Texas (HS)

