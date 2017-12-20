Arizona Football adds 16 in December signing period

Construction continues at Sun Devil Stadium. The east side bleachers are completely leveled with only a butte left standing. While cranes work on the field, Herman Edwards is hard at work in the football facility.
The Wildcats put a premium on adding size and athleticism in their 2018 recruiting class, which began taking shape Wednesday.
Allonzo Trier injures knee in 30 point win.
Arizona State was picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12. Now the Sun Devils are one of the biggest surprises in college basketball, inching toward the program's first No. 1 ranking.
