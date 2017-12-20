Six Pima Football players sign Division I scholarships

The Pima Community College football program sent six of its players away on NCAA Division I scholarships on Wednesday as today marked early Signing Day.

Five of Pima’s players signed their letters of intent on Wednesday at the West Campus. Here are the six that signed and where they will play next season:

LeBronze Allen, WR (Bethune Cookman University)

Keith Brigham, DL, (University of Memphis)

DeMarco Corbin, RB (Tennessee State University)

Aaron Maddox, DB (University of Colorado)

Bryant Pirtle Jr., LB (University of Utah)

Haki Woods, DB (University of Oregon)

“After a tough season, this is a blessing to see how our kids have been accepted,” Pima head football coach Jim Monaco said. “It shows the high character to put that many kids in power five conferences with scholarships. They’ve handled themselves with class and have respected everyone that has given them a look. Schools they didn’t commit to have told us they’ve handled this the right way. It reflects how these young men are and how they were raised.

“I’m hoping this will attract great players to Pima and attract more schools to come and recruit our kids.”

