Buffalo Exchange announces Emerging Artist Winner in Performing Arts Award

Buffalo Exchange, a privately owned, family-operated fashion resale retailer based in Tucson, announced Nathanael Gregory Myers, an artist/dancer/musician, as the recipient of the 2017 Buffalo Exchange Emerging Artist in Performing Arts Award. As this year’s winner, Nathanael will receive a $10,000 cash award during a ceremony on January 24, 2018, at the University of Arizona Poetry Center.

The Buffalo Exchange Arts Award was established by Buffalo Exchange owners Kerstin Block and her late husband, Spencer Block, to encourage creativity, innovation, and excellence in the arts. Held at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, this Fund for the Arts has awarded almost $200,000 to individuals in the Southern Arizona art community since 1994.

“We created the Arts Award because we believe art is essential to the well-being of the community,” says Buffalo Exchange Founder Kerstin Block. “We’re proud to support Nathanael, an up-and-coming multi-medium artist in Southern Arizona who is clearly committed to giving back.”

Through his art, Nathanael seeks to kindle the notion of conceptual visual poetry. His work transcends a range of artistic practices using the mediums of fine art, dance and music, unveiling a synergy and fostering of cross mediums. He describes his artistic practice as “methodical and laced with romanticism.” His recent studies have involved the “symbiosis and biological congruence of the human anatomy and the natural environment, anamnesis and the retention of memory,” and “the body’s response to music through movement and audiovisuals.”

Nathanael is a graduate of the University of Arizona, holding a BFA in Studio Art with an emphasis in Two-Dimensional Art. He currently works at Starbucks and the Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, and dances with Artifact Dance Project. More about Nathanael’s work can be found at nategmyers.com.

Each year, candidates for Buffalo Exchange’s Arts Award are nominated and selected by two separate panels of experts who are familiar with the Southern Arizona Arts scene. The focus of the award changes from one year to the next, highlighting emerging artists in the performing arts and visual arts, and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the arts through education, organization, and advocacy.

To learn more about the Buffalo Exchange Fund for the Arts and see a complete list of past recipients, please visit the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona at www.cfsaz.org.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.