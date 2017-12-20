Sierra Vista announces winners of the 2017 Mayor’s Arts and Huma - Tucson News Now

Sierra Vista announces winners of the 2017 Mayor’s Arts and Humanities Awards

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller and the Sierra Vista Arts and Humanities Commission are proud to announce the winners of the 2017 Mayor’s Arts and Humanities Awards.  

A selection committee formed of members of the Arts and Humanities Commission determined the winners based on nominations received from the public. The winners will be recognized at an awards reception on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m., in the Cochise College Student Union Community Room. The reception is free and open to the general public.

“These individuals and organizations have made extraordinary contributions to the arts and humanities in Sierra Vista. Their work has spanned decades and our community is better for it,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller says.

2017 Mayor’s Arts and Humanities Awards Winners

  • Visual Arts Individual – Mark Levy, photographer for the Herald/Review
  • Visual Arts Group – Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild
  • Performing Arts Individual – Sancho Manzano III, musician and teacher
  • Performing Arts Group – Sierra Vista Dance Company
  • Support of the Arts Individual – Doris Caldwell, longtime supporter of the arts and community organizations in Sierra Vista
  • Support of the Arts Corporation/Organization – Landmark Cafe
  • Arts in Education Individual – Karen Miller, member of the Cochise Music Teachers Association
  • Arts in Education Group – Buena Band Association
  • Humanities Individual – Keith Jansen, longtime Boy Scouts of America adult member, mentor, and advocate
  • Humanities Organization – Henry F. Hauser Museum                                                                                         

For more information, call the Oscar Yrun Community Center at (520) 458-7922. 

