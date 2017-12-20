Sierra Vista announces winners of the 2017 Mayor’s Arts and Humanities Awards

Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller and the Sierra Vista Arts and Humanities Commission are proud to announce the winners of the 2017 Mayor’s Arts and Humanities Awards.
A selection committee formed of members of the Arts and Humanities Commission determined the winners based on nominations received from the public. The winners will be recognized at an awards reception on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m., in the Cochise College Student Union Community Room. The reception is free and open to the general public.
“These individuals and organizations have made extraordinary contributions to the arts and humanities in Sierra Vista. Their work has spanned decades and our community is better for it,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller says.
2017 Mayor’s Arts and Humanities Awards Winners
For more information, call the Oscar Yrun Community Center at (520) 458-7922.
