Sierra Vista announces winners of the 2017 Mayor’s Arts and Humanities Awards

Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller and the Sierra Vista Arts and Humanities Commission are proud to announce the winners of the 2017 Mayor’s Arts and Humanities Awards.

A selection committee formed of members of the Arts and Humanities Commission determined the winners based on nominations received from the public. The winners will be recognized at an awards reception on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m., in the Cochise College Student Union Community Room. The reception is free and open to the general public.

“These individuals and organizations have made extraordinary contributions to the arts and humanities in Sierra Vista. Their work has spanned decades and our community is better for it,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller says.

2017 Mayor’s Arts and Humanities Awards Winners

Visual Arts Individual – Mark Levy, photographer for the Herald/Review

Visual Arts Group – Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild

Performing Arts Individual – Sancho Manzano III, musician and teacher

Performing Arts Group – Sierra Vista Dance Company

Support of the Arts Individual – Doris Caldwell, longtime supporter of the arts and community organizations in Sierra Vista

Support of the Arts Corporation/Organization – Landmark Cafe

Arts in Education Individual – Karen Miller, member of the Cochise Music Teachers Association

Arts in Education Group – Buena Band Association

Humanities Individual – Keith Jansen, longtime Boy Scouts of America adult member, mentor, and advocate

Humanities Organization – Henry F. Hauser Museum

For more information, call the Oscar Yrun Community Center at (520) 458-7922.

