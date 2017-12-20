TPD: Fatal shooting near Broadway, Camino Seco

Tucson police are investigating a fatal shooting at Camino Seco Village Apartments near Broadway and Camino Seco.

Several calls came in about shots fired, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department. Officers near the scene called in shots fired as well.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male on the ground in the parking lot, they administered first aid and CPR. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to TPD a vehicle pulled in to the parking lot and reportedly sat idling for a few minutes before the victim came out.

A witness reported hearing an argument going on between the victim and someone in the vehicle. The suspect and victim may have known one another and TPD believes it is not a random shooting.

After the shots were fired, the vehicle was seen speeding from the complex.



TPD are still searching for the vehicle and possible suspect. Anyone who saw or heard anything is asked to call 88-CRIME.

UPDATE: @Tucson_Police @SgtDugan just confirmed it's a deadly shooting here at the Camino Seco Village Apartments. I'm live on @TucsonNewsNow at 9/10 with the latest. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/lQTC7M7RCg — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) December 21, 2017

