UPDATE: AZ DPS now searching for driver in Red Rock standoff - Tucson News Now

breaking

UPDATE: AZ DPS now searching for driver in Red Rock standoff

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
RED ROCK, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting with a standoff happening in Red Rock, just northwest of Tucson. 

Troopers attempted to stop a possible stolen vehicle that had been heading eastbound on Interstate-10, the vehicle failed to yield to state troopers and a pursuit began, according to Trooper Kameron Lee, Public Information Officer with AZDPS. 

According to Trooper Lee, the driver of the vehicle was not in it when troopers arrived and they are now searching for the driver. 

Several DPS units, including SWAT were en route to the area to assist. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly