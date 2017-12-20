UPDATE: AZ DPS now searching for driver in Red Rock standoff

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting with a standoff happening in Red Rock, just northwest of Tucson.

Troopers attempted to stop a possible stolen vehicle that had been heading eastbound on Interstate-10, the vehicle failed to yield to state troopers and a pursuit began, according to Trooper Kameron Lee, Public Information Officer with AZDPS.

According to Trooper Lee, the driver of the vehicle was not in it when troopers arrived and they are now searching for the driver.

Manhunt underway in Red Rock, NW of #Tucson, after driver bailed out following short pursuit. https://t.co/MF3sO1J6Bf pic.twitter.com/XvtFlQuKQo — Dan Marries (@DanMarriesKOLD) December 21, 2017

Several DPS units, including SWAT were en route to the area to assist.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.