UPDATE: AZ DPS now searching for driver in Red Rock standoff

The Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop a possible stolen vehicle that had been heading eastbound on Interstate-10, the vehicle failed to yield to state troopers and a pursuit began.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop a possible stolen vehicle that had been heading eastbound on Interstate-10, the vehicle failed to yield to state troopers and a pursuit began.
Tucson police are still searching for the vehicle and possible suspect.
Tucson police are still searching for the vehicle and possible suspect.
Firemen with Tucson Fire Department station 9 delivered a little holiday cheer to a family Wednesday night.
Firemen with Tucson Fire Department station 9 delivered a little holiday cheer to a family Wednesday night.
The designation will give financial incentives to developers in hopes they will repurpose the buildings and architecture rather than tear them down.
The designation will give financial incentives to developers in hopes they will repurpose the buildings and architecture rather than tear them down.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day as Tucson is expected to see its freeze of the season.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day as Tucson is expected to see its freeze of the season.
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..
Four employees were arrested after allegedly stealing more than $27,000 worth of items from a Dollar General store in Supply.
Four employees were arrested after allegedly stealing more than $27,000 worth of items from a Dollar General store in Supply.
A Cleveland woman, in custody after human remains were found in her backyard, is reportedly pregnant with her 10th child.
A Cleveland woman, in custody after human remains were found in her backyard, is reportedly pregnant with her 10th child.
Usually, a text to a wrong number can be awkward, annoying or even embarrassing. But thankfully for one Georgia resident, her numerical mix-up has led to a positive experience.
Usually, a text to a wrong number can be awkward, annoying or even embarrassing. But thankfully for one Georgia resident, her numerical mix-up has led to a positive experience.
Memphis City Councilors voted unanimously to remove Confederate monuments from both city parks at Wednesday's meeting.
Memphis City Councilors voted unanimously to remove Confederate monuments from both city parks at Wednesday's meeting.
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."