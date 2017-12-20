Tucson Fire Department spreading joy this holiday season

Firemen with Tucson Fire Department Station 9 delivered a little holiday cheer to a family Wednesday night.

They loaded the firetruck with food and toys, and delivered them to Kusha Haji, her 11-year-old daughter Betty and 2-year-old son Bereket living on the east side.

Haji and her daughter said they were happy and surprised to see TFD at their door.

"I thought it was going to be like a lot of people outside here. I never knew that people were going to come like inside," Betty said.

Local firefighters will be surprising many more families this holiday season.

They have more than 1,200 food boxes and 200 toys and clothes wrapped and ready to go, thanks to fundraisers held by the Tucson Fire Association throughout the year.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.