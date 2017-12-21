I-19 back open in Nogales after two crashes

ADOT says Insterstate 19 is back open in both directions after two crashes closed the highway Thursday morning, Dec. 21.

Traffic was diverted to the frontage roads between Ruby Rd. and south of the Grand Avenue interchange while crews cleaned up the crash scene.

DPS said I-19 southbound was closed at kilometer 8 for a van that rolled over in the median. DPS said this crash had serious injuries.

The second crash was on the northbound side in the same area, according to DPS. No injuries were reported with this crash.

