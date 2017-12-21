Grease collection, recycling events in southern Arizona

Pima County and Marana Water are hosting their Holiday grease collection events.

Pouring grease down the drain can cause a variety of problems to the pipes beneath your home and in the sanitary sewage system.

Over time, grease buildup can obstruct pipes, reduce sewage flow and act as a magnet for other debris.

Pima County's 13th annual event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.

The county will collect the grease at the following locations:

East side: O'Rielly Chevrolet, 6160 E. Broadway

O'Rielly Chevrolet, 6160 E. Broadway Midtown: City Council Ward 3 Office, 1510 E. Grant

City Council Ward 3 Office, 1510 E. Grant Northwest side: Pima Community College Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon

Pima Community College Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon South side: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way Sahuarita: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

Since the program began in 2005, the county has collected over 30,000 pounds of grease.

Marana Water's event is scheduled to last until Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The drop-off location is the Marana Operations Yard,12775 N. Sanders.

In both cases, the grease will be recycled into biodiesel.

