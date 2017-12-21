Grease collection, recycling events in southern Arizona - Tucson News Now

Grease collection, recycling events in southern Arizona

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Pima County) (Source: Pima County)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pima County and Marana Water are hosting their Holiday grease collection events.

Pouring grease down the drain can cause a variety of problems to the pipes beneath your home and in the sanitary sewage system.

Over time, grease buildup can obstruct pipes, reduce sewage flow and act as a magnet for other debris.

Pima County's 13th annual event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.

The county will collect the grease at the following locations:

  • East side: O'Rielly Chevrolet, 6160 E. Broadway
  • Midtown: City Council Ward 3 Office, 1510 E. Grant
  • Northwest side: Pima Community College Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon
  • South side: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
  • Sahuarita: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

Since the program began in 2005, the county has collected over 30,000 pounds of grease.

Marana Water's event is scheduled to last until Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The drop-off location is the Marana Operations Yard,12775 N. Sanders.

In both cases, the grease will be recycled into biodiesel.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly